Global Package on package (PoP) Market 2019 Applications, Business Opportunity, Technology, Development, Recent Activity, Top Players & Forecast 2025

Global Package on package (PoP) Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Package on package (PoP) is an integrated circuit packaging method to combine vertically discrete logic and memory ball grid array (BGA) packages. Two or more packages are installed atop each other, i.e. stacked, with a standard interface to route signals between them. This allows higher component density in devices, such as mobile phones, personal digital assistants (PDA), and digital cameras.

The Package on package (PoP) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Package on package (PoP).

This report presents the worldwide Package on package (PoP) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Eesemi

Surface Mount Technology Association

PCBCart

Amkor Technology

Micron Technoloty

Semicon

Finetech

Circuitnet

Package on package (PoP) Breakdown Data by Type

PoPb

PoPt

Package on package (PoP) Breakdown Data by Application

Mobile Phones

Personal Digital Assistants (PDA)

Digital Cameras

Others

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Sq.m). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Package on package (PoP) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The global Package on package (PoP) market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Package on package (PoP) market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Package on package (PoP) Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Package on package (PoP) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Package on package (PoP) Market Size

2.2 Package on package (PoP) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Package on package (PoP) Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Package on package (PoP) Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Package on package (PoP) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Package on package (PoP) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Package on package (PoP) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Package on package (PoP) Production by Regions

4.2 United States

4.3 Europe

4.4 China

4.5 Japan

4.6 South Korea

4.7 Other Regions

Chapter Five: Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Package on package (PoP) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Package on package (PoP) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Package on package (PoP) Production by Type

6.2 Global Package on package (PoP) Revenue by Type

6.3 Package on package (PoP) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Package on package (PoP) Breakdown Dada by Application

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Eesemi

8.1.1 Eesemi Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Eesemi Package on package (PoP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Eesemi Package on package (PoP) Product Description

8.1.5 Eesemi Recent Development

8.2 Surface Mount Technology Association

8.2.1 Surface Mount Technology Association Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Surface Mount Technology Association Package on package (PoP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Surface Mount Technology Association Package on package (PoP) Product Description

8.2.5 Surface Mount Technology Association Recent Development

8.3 PCBCart

8.3.1 PCBCart Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 PCBCart Package on package (PoP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 PCBCart Package on package (PoP) Product Description

8.3.5 PCBCart Recent Development

8.4 Amkor Technology

8.4.1 Amkor Technology Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Amkor Technology Package on package (PoP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Amkor Technology Package on package (PoP) Product Description

8.4.5 Amkor Technology Recent Development

8.5 Micron Technoloty

8.5.1 Micron Technoloty Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Micron Technoloty Package on package (PoP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Micron Technoloty Package on package (PoP) Product Description

8.5.5 Micron Technoloty Recent Development

8.6 Semicon

8.6.1 Semicon Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Semicon Package on package (PoP) Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 Semicon Package on package (PoP) Product Description

8.6.5 Semicon Recent Development

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

