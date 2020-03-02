Global Oxygen Market 2019 Share, Growth, Key Manufacturers Analysis and Regional Forecast

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Oxygen Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Oxygen Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (Linde GroupAirLiquidePraxairAir ProductTaiyo Nippon SansoAirgasMESSERAir WaterYingde GasesHANGZHOU HANGYANGSCGCBaosteel GasesFoshan Huate)
Oxygen is a chemical element with symbol O and atomic number 8. It is a member of the chalcogen group on the periodic table and is a highly reactive nonmetal and oxidizing agent that readily forms oxides with most elements as well as other compounds. By mass, oxygen is the third-most abundant element in the universe, after hydrogen and helium. At standard temperature and pressure, two atoms of the element bind to form dioxygen, a colorless and odorless diatomic gas with the formula O2. This is an important part of the atmosphere and diatomic oxygen gas constitutes 20.8% of the Earth’s atmosphere. Additionally, as oxides the element also makes up almost half of the Earth’s crust.
Scope of the Global Oxygen Market Report
This report focuses on the Oxygen in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Major factors driving growth of this market include the stable development of metallurgy, ceramics, glass, medical and other industries, the improvement of Oxygen-generating Technology, Decline in production costs, The currently promoting energy-saving and emission-reduction by government.
Asia-Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product availability is the key point.
Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to Rapid development of metallurgy, medical treatment and chemical industry, increasing environmental awareness in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing technology level.
The average price will fall further
The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 3 percent price erosion.
Applied to the Medical areas will become a new growth point
Increasing demand for safe and user-friendly technologies, and geriatric population growth with long-term respiratory disorders is expected to global medical oxygen market size over the forecast period. In terms of geography, developed markets of the U.S. and Europe will continue witnessing steady demand, while market will largely be driven by Asia Pacific during forecast period.
The worldwide market for Oxygen is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 48800 million US$ in 2024, from 38800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report covers Analysis of Global Oxygen Market Segment by Manufacturers
Linde Group
AirLiquide
Praxair
Air Product
Taiyo Nippon Sanso
Airgas
MESSER
Air Water
Yingde Gases
HANGZHOU HANGYANG
SCGC
Baosteel Gases
Foshan Huate
Global Oxygen Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Oxygen Market Segment by Type
Medical Oxygen
Industrial Oxygen
Others
Global Oxygen Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Metallurgical Industry
Chemical Industry
Medical
Others
