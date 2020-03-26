Global Overhead Cranes Market 2025 : Weihua, Henan Mine, Henan Shengqi, KITO GROUP

The overhead cranes market is predicted to expand at close to 3.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2025. The overhead cranes market gains from factors such as massive initiatives for infrastructural development in several parts of the world. Overhead cranes are integral to heavy construction sites, wherein heavy construction material is involved. Apart from this, technological advancements in overhead cranes is benefitting the overhead cranes market.

This report presents the worldwide Overhead Cranes market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Overhead Cranes is a type of crane found in industrial environments. An overhead crane consists of parallel runways with a traveling bridge spanning the gap. A hoist, the lifting component of a crane, travels along the bridge. If the bridge is rigidly supported on two or more legs running on a fixed rail at ground level, the crane is called a gantry crane (USA, ASME B30 series) or a goliath crane (UK, BS 466).

China occupied 51.42% of the Asia-Pacific consumption market in 2017 with a CAGR of 1.38% for the past four years. India also shows strong growth momentum.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Overhead Cranes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

For forecast, the Asia-Pacific Overhead Cranes revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 2~3%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Overhead Cranes.

The Overhead Cranes market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Overhead Cranes.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

KITO GROUP

Konecranes

Terex

GH Crane & Components

ABUS

Eilbeck Cranes

Gorbel

ZPMC

Jinrui

Weihua

Henan Mine

Henan Shengqi

Overhead Cranes Breakdown Data by Type

Single-girder Overhead Cranes

Double-girder Overhead Cranes

Overhead Cranes Breakdown Data by Application

Factory & Plant

Production Line

Warehouse

Others

Overhead Cranes Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Overhead Cranes Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Overhead Cranes status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Overhead Cranes manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Overhead Cranes :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Overhead Cranes market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

