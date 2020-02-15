Global Over-the-Air Testing Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Over-the-Air Testing Market(2018-2023)” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Safety, performance, and reliability of wireless devices are examined through OTA testing, to predict their proficiency in the real world. OTA testing of wireless gadgets is required by standards organizations, regulatory bodies, carriers, and merchants. Organizations like the Cellular Telecommunications and Internet Association (CTIA), and other associations like merchant and administrative bodies, and mobile network operator (MNO) also utilize OTA testing. The global OTA testing market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.13% during the 2018-2023 period, leading to a global revenue of USD 1.77 Bn by 2023.

Download Exclusive Free Sample Of This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2075949

Application segment insights:

The media and entertainment sector will experience the highest expansion, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period, owing to the widespread penetration of broadband and telecom devices, and the growth of the home automation sector. OTA testing in the automotive and transportation sectors has seen a significant boost owing to the increasing adoption of autonomous and connected cars, along with that of smart solutions in vehicles. Interoperability and performance of wireless systems in automotive are tested in laboratories, as well as on prototype vehicles. This will result in a high CAGR of 10.5% during the forecasted period.

Communication technology segment insights:

The OTA testing segment is expected to grow further with the increasing applications of the Internet of Things. Pre-compliance testing for the rapidly-evolving 5G technology will also play a major role in the growth of OTA testing as a service.

Regional insights:

Although North America holds the largest market share, Asia-Pacific shows the strongest growth momentum, followed by North America and Europe. Massive investments in the implementation of IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) communication in the infrastructure sector in Japan, China, India, and South Korea is seen as the major reason for the strong growth in Asia, coupled with the APAC region registering the highest use of telecommunication devices like laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Increased government spending on IoT will market growth in North America, whereas in Europe, growth is expected on account of the creation of the Alliance for Internet of Things Innovation (AIOTI) by the European Commission.

Companies covered:

1. Intertek

2. UL LLC

3. Anritsu Corporation

4. Keysight Technologies, Inc.

5. Rohde & Schwarz GmbH& Co KG

6. RWTV GmbH (CETECOM GmbH)

7. Eurofins Scientific SE

8. Bureau Veritas SA

9. Microwave Vision Group

10. SGS SA

Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2075949

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/