Global Outboard Electric Motors Market Growth and Key Players Analysis, 2019-2024

Outboard electric motor is a kind of propulsion system for boats which uses electric as power. Outboard electric motor, commonly referred to as “trolling motor” or “electric Outboard motor”, is generally used on very small craft or on small lakes where gasoline motor is prohibited or used as a secondary means of propulsion on larger craft, and can also be used as repositioning thrusters while fishing.

As the market of outboard electric motor is growing rapidly and there is considerable market potential, it is forecasted that more and more enterprises will enter the market with different advantages and disadvantages. And the market is believed to be fiercer.

According to this study, over the next five years the Outboard Electric Motors Market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Outboard Electric Motors business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Outboard Electric Motors market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Outboard Electric Motors Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

– Outboard Electric Propulsion Motor

– Outboard Electric Trolling Motor

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

– Civil Entertainment

– Municipal Application

– Commercial Application

– Other Application

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

– Minn Kota

– Torqeedo

– AquaWatt

– CSM Tech

– MotorGuide

– Krautler Elektromaschinen

– Aquamot

– Suzhou Parsun Power Machine

– Ray Electric Outboards

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

– To study and analyze the global Outboard Electric Motors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Outboard Electric Motors market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Outboard Electric Motors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Outboard Electric Motors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Outboard Electric Motors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.