Global Orthodontic Supplies Market Qualitative Analysis Reveals Explosive Growth by 2024

The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market accounted to USD 3.20 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The Orthodontic Supplies market report is a comprehensive analysis on the study of Medical Devices Industry.

The Global Orthodontic Supplies Market accounted to USD 3.20 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Industry News

In August 2017, DB Orthodontics Launches New IX953 Ixion Cinch Back Instrument that’s features serrated tips designed to grip the wire securely to prevent it from slipping while bending.

In May 2017, Henry Schein Launches Its 2017 Henry Schein Dental Supplies, which provides Brand and Practice Marketing to related to Henry Schein Inc. that delivers handpiece and equipment repair, electronic ordering systems.

Major Business Entities Covered in this Report

3M,

Danaher Corporation,

Dentsply Sirona,

Align Technology,

Henry Schein,

American Orthodontics,

G&H Orthodontics,

ORTHODONTIC SUPPLIES LIMITED,

TP Orthodontics, Inc.,

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG,

Dentaurum USA,

BioMers Pte Ltd,

DB Orthodontics,

Henry Schein Orthodontics,

Great Lakes Dental Technologies,

OrthoSensor, Inc.,

RMO Europe,

RMO,

American Orthodontics among others

Market Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

Increase in surgical procedures

Growing healthcare expenditure

Increasing geriatric population

Favorable reimbursements

Strategic Key attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Orthodontic Supplies overview based on a global and regional level

Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level

A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants

Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans and SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations

Supply and Consumption –In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Orthodontic Supplies This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors –In this section, various Orthodontic Supplies industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Production Analysis – Production of the Orthodontic Supplies is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Orthodontic Supplies Market key players is also covered.

Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Orthodontic Supplies Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

Other analyses – Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Orthodontic Supplies

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN THE GLOBAL ORTHODONTIC SUPPLIES MARKET

Growing number of patients with malocclusions and jaw disorders:

The Malocclusions is the term used for the imperfect positioning of teeth when jaws are closed. The various cause of malocclusions are childhood habits such as tongue thrusting, thumb sucking, prolonged use of a bottle, Misalignment of jaw fractures after a severe injury, Tumors of the mouth and jaw. A scientific report was published in the year 2018 stating prevalence of malocclusion in primary dentition in mainland China, 1988–2017. And it was found that, malocclusions are the most common dental disease that affects children age between 2-7 years of age. A descriptive study about malocclusions was perform in china, about 51,100 children age between 2-7 years were selected. And it was found that the pooled malocclusion prevalence was 45.50%. Around 26.0% of children ageing between 2-7 years were suffering from malocclusion in India. Brazil accounts for 87.0%, Ningxia accounts for 13.15%, Shanghai accounts for 83.94% for malocclusion cases in children.

Increase in prevalence of dental & oral disorders:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 60% to 90% of the school children and nearly 100% of adults suffer from dental cavities. It has also been observed that around 15% to 20% of adults aged between 35 to 44 years, suffer from severe periodontal (gum) disease.

According to the centers for disease control and prevention, 31.6% adults aged 20-44 years have untreated dental caries. Also, according to the American academy of cosmetic dentistry, around 86% of the patients underwent dentistry treatment to improve physical attractiveness and self-esteem, in 2015.

According to a new survey from the American Association of Orthodontists, the number of adult patients has increased from 14.0% in a 2-year period, from 2010 to 2012, and has reached a record of 1,225,850 patients in 2012. The orthodontic procedures performed for the patients in the age-group of 17 years and below were around 4.6 million, while the total procedures were 5.8 million in 2012 and this rate is increasing year after year.

Market Segments

By geography

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

By product into

fixed braces,

Removable braces and

Orthodontic adhesives.

Fixed braces are further sub segmented into brackets, archwires, anchorage appliances and ligatures. Brackets are again sub segmented by type into conventional brackets, self-ligating brackets and lingual brackets and by material into metal or traditional brackets and ceramic or aesthetic brackets. Archwires are further sub segmented into beta titanium, nickel titanium and stainless steel archwires. Anchorage appliances are further sub segmented into mini screws and bands & buccal tubes. Ligatures are further sub segmented into elastomeric and wire ligatures.

By end user

children,

teenagers and

Adults

