Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size and Growth Rate to 2024 is Examined in a Latest Research

OSB is an engineered wood structural panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a particular direction. OSB varies in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world oriented strand board (OSB) industry. The main players are Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan and Weyerhaeuser NR Company. The global sales of oriented strand board (OSB) will increase to 31769 K m³ in 2018 from 23658 K m³ in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.37%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 92% of the global consumption volume in total.

Oriented strand board (OSB) has four grades, which include OSB 1, OSB 2, OSB 3 and OSB 4. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of oriented strand board (OSB), the downstream application industries will need more oriented strand board (OSB) products. So, oriented strand board (OSB) has a huge market potential in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11500 million by 2024, from US$ 8760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Oriented Strand Board (OSB) business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Oriented Strand Board (OSB) value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4

Segmentation by application:

Construction

Industrial Packaging

Interior Furnishing

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Norbord

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Kronospan

Weyerhaeuser NR Company

Huber

Tolko

Swiss Krono Group

Martco

Egger

Medite Smartply

DOK Kalevala

Dieffenbacher

Langboard

Luli Group

Baoyuan Wood

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

