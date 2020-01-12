Global Organic Trace Minerals Market Share, Size, Growth, Demand & Forecast by 2024

The increasing demand for animal products, such as meat and milk are the key reasons for the growth of the global organic trace minerals market. The increasing number of animals and growing trade of meat and dairy products are expected to drive the growth of global the organic trace minerals market during the forecast period. The production from animals is largely dependent on the type of feed they consume. Zinc dominates the market among products, followed by iron.

As defined by Association of American Feed Control Officials (AAFCO), organic trace minerals can be categorized as metal complexes, metal amino acid complexes, metal amino acid chelates, metal proteinates metal polysaccharide complexes, metal propionates, and yeast derivative complexes.

The organic trace minerals are used with animal feed in small quantities; however they play an important role in the maintenance of health and productivity of animals. Apart from organic sources, trace minerals also manufactured inorganically. The prevalent inorganic sources of trace minerals include common sulphates, chlorides, oxides, and carbonates. The organic trace minerals are formed by the attachment of inorganic minerals with organic molecules, such as amino acids and polysaccharides.

The high research and development costs associated with the development of organic trace minerals is one of the key restraints in the market. Among regions, North America dominates the global organic trace minerals market due to high consumer awareness about the benefits of organic products. Also, the strict environmental regulation in the regions related to the use of inorganic minerals is also one of the factors, driving the growth of the market in the region.

The leading companies operating in the global organic trace minerals market include Royal DSM NV, Tanke Biosciences Corporation, Zinpro Corporation, Cargill and Kemin Industries.

The Asia-Pacific organic trace minerals market is also growing with a considerable growth rate, mostly due to the increasing consumption and export of meat and milk products in the region. China accounts for approximately 25% of the global meat production, which is also increasing the demand of organic trace minerals in the country. Brazil is expected to be one of the fastest growing markets, due to its large beef exports and increasing demand for organic animal feed and related products.

