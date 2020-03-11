Global Organic Foods Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

Global Organic Foods Sales Market 2019-2025:

The global Organic Foods market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report studies the global Organic Foods market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Foods market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

Major manufacturers covered in this report

Whole Foods Market Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

Everest

Cargill, Inc.

WhiteWave Foods

Danone

United Natural Foods Incorporated

Hain Celestial Group

Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dean Foods

Amul

The Hershey Company

Louis Dreyfus Holding BV

Arla Foods, Inc.

Nature’s Path Foods

Newman’s Own, Inc.

Amy’s Kitchen

Segment by Type

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Fish & Poultry

Dairy Products

Frozen & Processed Food

Others

Segment by Application

Conventional Retailers

Natural Sales Channels

Others

