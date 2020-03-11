Global Organic Foods Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2025

Global Organic Foods Sales Market 2019-2025:
The global Organic Foods market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report studies the global Organic Foods market status and forecast, categorizes the global Organic Foods market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).
Major manufacturers covered in this report
Whole Foods Market Inc.
General Mills, Inc.
Everest
Cargill, Inc.
WhiteWave Foods
Danone
United Natural Foods Incorporated
Hain Celestial Group
Dole Food Company, Inc.
Dean Foods
Amul
The Hershey Company
Louis Dreyfus Holding BV
Arla Foods, Inc.
Nature’s Path Foods
Newman’s Own, Inc.
Amy’s Kitchen
Segment by Type
Fruits & Vegetables
Meat, Fish & Poultry
Dairy Products
Frozen & Processed Food
Others
Segment by Application
Conventional Retailers
Natural Sales Channels
Others
