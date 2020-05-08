Global Organic Cocoa Industry 2019 Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Analytical Research Cognizance shared “Organic Cocoa Market” report which Provides Key Manufacturers, Key Profiles, Strategies and Forecast Trends from 2019 to 2024

This report studies the Organic Cocoa market. Organic cocoa has many nutritional benefits such as more fiber, iron, magnesium, copper, manganese and many other minerals. Moreover it also contains antioxidants, which helps to protect skin. Organic cocoa also helps to improve blood flow and lower blood pressure.

Organic cocoa is produced and processed through natural techniques such as crops rotation, biological crop protection, green manure and compost. On the one hand, implementing organic production and becoming certified can be expensive, especially for small holders, and the return on investment may not be high. On the other hand, it could increase yields and improve quality.

The global average price of Organic Cocoa varied largely, from 2500 USD/MT to 3900 USD/MT. As an agricultural product, the price of Organic Cocoa is largely influenced by the weather and harvest.

The classification of Organic Cocoa includes Cocoa Liquor, Cocoa Powder and Cocoa Butter. Cocoa Powder represent nearly 69.63% Market share, followed by Cocoa Liquor with market share of 21.06%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42.31% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31.32%.

The worldwide market for Organic Cocoa is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 300 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Organic Cocoa in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Barry Callebaut

Olam

Cargill

SunOpta

Blommer

BT Cocoa

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Powder

Cocoa Butter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Organic Cocoa product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Organic Cocoa, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Organic Cocoa in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Organic Cocoa competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Organic Cocoa breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Organic Cocoa market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Organic Cocoa sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Organic Cocoa Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Organic Cocoa Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Organic Cocoa by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Organic Cocoa by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Organic Cocoa by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Organic Cocoa by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Organic Cocoa by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Organic Cocoa Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Organic Cocoa Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Organic Cocoa Market Forecast (2019-2024)

