Global Organ-on-Chip Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

In 2017, North America held the largest market share, due to innovation in advanced technologies and increase in healthcare applications.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during forecast period, due to lucrative opportunities offered by countries such as China, India, and Japan.

The global Organ-on-Chip market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Organ-on-Chip volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Organ-on-Chip market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Emulate

AxoSim Technologies

CN Bio Innovations

Hurel Corporation

Ascendance Biotechnology

Insphero

Mimetas

Nortis

Organovo Holdings

Tara Biosystems

TissUse

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Type

Liver-on-a-chip

Kidney-on-a-chip

Lung-on-a-chip

Heart-on-a-chip

Other Organs

By Offering

Product

Service

Segment by Application

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Cosmetics Industry

Other End Users

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Organ-on-Chip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organ-on-Chip

1.2 Organ-on-Chip Segment By Type

1.2.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Production Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Liver-on-a-chip

1.2.3 Kidney-on-a-chip

1.2.4 Lung-on-a-chip

1.2.5 Heart-on-a-chip

1.2.6 Other Organs

1.3 Organ-on-Chip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Organ-on-Chip Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

1.3.3 Academic & Research Institutes

1.3.4 Cosmetics Industry

1.3.5 Other End Users

1.4 Global Organ-on-Chip Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Organ-on-Chip Market Size

1.5.1 Global Organ-on-Chip Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Organ-on-Chip Production (2014-2025)

……

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Organ-on-Chip Business

7.1 Emulate

7.1.1 Emulate Organ-on-Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Organ-on-Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Emulate Organ-on-Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AxoSim Technologies

7.2.1 AxoSim Technologies Organ-on-Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Organ-on-Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AxoSim Technologies Organ-on-Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 CN Bio Innovations

7.3.1 CN Bio Innovations Organ-on-Chip Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Organ-on-Chip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 CN Bio Innovations Organ-on-Chip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Hurel Corporation

Continued…

