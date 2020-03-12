Global Oral Dosing Cups Market with Impressive CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period 2018-2025

The growing government initiatives into the healthcare industry across the globe are being driven by several global humanitarian institutions such as UNICEF, World Food Programme, Cooperative for Assistance and Relief Everywhere, Oxfam International, International Federation of Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies among many more which are further accelerating the growth in the pharmaceutical industries. This growth in the pharmaceutical industries is fulfilling the ongoing demand for the oral dosing cups by various end-user industries. Furthermore, the demand for oral dosing cups is driven by various factors such as worldwide rise in aging population and the increase in pediatric population etc. is believed to supplement the growth of the global oral dosing cups market with a CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The global oral dosing cups market size is expected to increase from USD 270.11 Million in 2017 to USD 416.27 Million in 2025

The Global Oral Dosing Cups Market is segmented by product type into disposable and re-usable, out of which the disposable segment accounted for the largest market share of 57.36% share in 2017 and is believed to cross USD 230.0 Million by the end of 2025 by expanding at a CAGR of 5.38% over the forecast period. The global oral dosing cups market is further divided by end user into hospitals, clinics, pharmaceutical companies, retail pharmacy and others comprising of ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, etc. Among these segments, the high demand for oral dosing cups is driven by the pharmaceutical companies that captured 57.38% of the total market share in the global oral dosing cups market in 2017 and is expected to reach significant market valuation by 2025.

Growth Indicators

Several policies devised by the government from several countries such as U.S., India and several European nations to enhance and provide the healthcare support to the citizens is anticipated to bolster the global oral dosing cups market. The introduction of Affordable Care Act. by the U.S. government and budget allocation for Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme by government of India are among several alterations by authorities from various governments to aid the health care sector exhibiting a positive growth in the healthcare industry and significantly catalyzing the global oral dosing cups market . Further, rising pediatric and geriatric population coupled with their dependency on medicines is expected to impel the growth of the oral dosing cups market.

Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure to address the growing disease incidence rates is also believed to aid the oral dosing cups market to grow in near future.

Rising Healthcare Expenditure to Hone the Demand for Oral Dosing Cups in Future

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global oral dosing cups market which includes company profiling of Comar Inc., Stiplastics S.A.S, Argo S.A., Gramb GmbH Kunststoffverarbeitung, Origin Pharma Packaging, Eastman Chemical Company, Yuyao Liantong Plastic & Mould Co. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc. and Adelphi Healthcare Packaging.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global oral dosing cups market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

