Market Definition: Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

The Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, raising the initial estimated market value from USD 2.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of 3.93 billion by 2026.

Optometry is the study of eyes and other visual systems applicable accordingly for any defects or diseases. This study requires the involvement of mechanical equipment or devices that aid the doctor or physician in identifying the defects or diseases in relation to the eyes.

Key Market Competitors: Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

Few of the major competitors are Carl Zeiss AG, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, TOPCON CORPORATION, NIDEK CO. LTD., Luneau Technology Inc., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH., Novartis AG, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Canon Inc., Essilor, Heine Optotechnik, Bausch Health, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, ARW Optical Corporation, Ocular Instruments, Bayou Ophthalmic Instruments, BiB Ophthalmic Instruments, Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments and Associated Optical.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Rising levels of geriatric population, accompanied by optic diseases in their age group are expected to drive the market growth

Government awareness programs and initiatives to tackle optic diseases, is also expected to drive the market growth

High cost of these devices is expected to restrain the market growth

With high costs, usage of refurbished devices is rising, and that is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Market Segmentation: Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market

By Type

Retina and Glaucoma Examination Products OCT Scanners Fundus Cameras Perimeters/Visual Field Analyzers Ophthalmoscopes Retinoscopes

General Examination Products Autorefractors and Keratometers Ophthalmic Ultrasound Systems Tonometers Slit Lamps Lensmeters Chart Projectors

Cornea and Cataract Examination Products Wavefront Aberrometers Corneal Topography Systems Specular Microscopes Optical Biometry Systems



Company Analysis:

The Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

