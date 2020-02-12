Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Orbis Research

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The study objectives are to present the Optical Satellite Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

Optical satellite communication and free space optical communication are wireless telecommunication networks that provide optical data signals at high bit-rate using free space as a mode of median for communication.

In 2018, the global Optical Satellite Communication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Laser Light Communications

BridgeSat

Analytical Space

ATLAS Space Operations

Maxar Technologies

Mitsubishi Electric

SITAEL SpA

Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos

Ball Aerospace & Technologies

Mynaric AG

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transmitters

Receivers

Modulator

Demodulator

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

Surveillance and Security

Earth Observation

Enterprise Connectivity

Research And Space Exploration

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Optical Satellite Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Optical Satellite Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

