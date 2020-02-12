Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Share, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025 – Orbis Research

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Optical Satellite Communication Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The Global Optical Satellite Communication Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Optical Satellite Communication development in United States, Europe and China.
Optical satellite communication and free space optical communication are wireless telecommunication networks that provide optical data signals at high bit-rate using free space as a mode of median for communication.
In 2018, the global Optical Satellite Communication market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Laser Light Communications
BridgeSat
Analytical Space
ATLAS Space Operations
Maxar Technologies
Mitsubishi Electric
SITAEL SpA
Hisdesat Servicios Estrategicos
Ball Aerospace & Technologies
Mynaric AG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transmitters
Receivers
Modulator
Demodulator
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Telecommunication
Surveillance and Security
Earth Observation
Enterprise Connectivity
Research And Space Exploration
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
