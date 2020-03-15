Global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.

Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) is a dual functioning cable performing the duties of a ground wire and also providing a patch for the transmission of voice, video or data signals. The fibers are protected from environmental conditions (lightning, short circuit, loading) to ensure reliability and longevity. The cable is designed to be installed on transmission and distribution lines to carry voice, data and video communications, especially in lighting waveform monitoring system, an observation system for overhead test line, maintenance data information system, power line protection system, power line operation system, and unmanned substation monitoring.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This industry is relative concentration. Key players in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market include Fujikura, ZTT, NKT Cables, Tongguang Cable, Shenzhen SDG, Furukawa, and LS Cable, etc.

In 2015, major production accounts 51.87 % from China in the global Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) market and will increase stably. Europe is occupied 20.94 % market in Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) industry. Other major production is expected from emerging markets of Korea, contributed 9.03 percent.

It is relatively mature about OPGW in Europe, United States and Japan etc. With several years of development, OPGW already tended to be mature in China, as well as implementation of the domestic policy, large-scale commercial application of OPGW will soon become a reality in the future in China.

With 4G network deployment, emerging economies, such as Brazil, India and Argentine etc. will become the new power for development of the world economy in the future. With the rapid development of emerging economies, besides promoting economic growth of other countries in Asia, Latin American and African, the region above will quickly become important market of OPGW.

The worldwide market for Optical Fiber Composite Overhead Ground Wire (OPGW) is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 4.9% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 690 Million US$ in 2023, from 520 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Fujikura

ZTT

NKT Cables

Tongguang Cable

Shenzhen SDG

Furukawa

LS Cable

Jiangsu Hongtu

Taihan

Sichuan Huiyuan

Elsewedy Cables

Tratos

J-Power Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Central Tube Structure

Layer Stranding Structure

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

110KV Level

220KV Level

500KV Level

Others

