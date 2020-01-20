Global Optical Encoders Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in 2019 and Coming Years

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Optical Encoders Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

An optical encoder is an electromechanical device which produces electrical output and is proportionate to the angular state of the input shaft. The optical encoder operates on the principle of optics which converts angular displacementor mechanical rotary motion of an input shaft into a digital signal. A light source from an infra-red or LED is passed through a rotating high-resolution code disk or encoded disk which contains a binary code or grey code. Photo sensors, which could be a phototransistor, photovoltaic cell, or silicon photodiode on the other side of the disc scans the rotating encoded disk and generates the output electric signal. The output signal from the photo sensors is a series of voltage pulses since the light from infra-red or LED source is interrupted by opaque areas of the encoder disc. Incremental encoders and absolute encoders are two basic types of optical encoders. Incremental encoder also known as relative rotary encoder produces the square wave pulses output signal. On the other hand, absolute encoders produce the unique output code for every rotating position of the input shaft and are more complex than incremental encoders. Optical encoders are usually used to monitor and control motion parameters including position, distance, direction, rate, and speed

Growing adoption of advanced motion control systems and increased demand for excellent assertion in Surface Mount Technology (SMT) placement processes are primary factors driving the global optical encoder market. Over the last few years, use of advanced automation equipment and control systems have increased substantially owing to its provision of real time data, better accuracy, and increased productivity. Use of industrial optical encoders has grown in advanced automation equipment for monitoring the movement of various objects within a facility. Also, rising demand from machine controls, robotics, medical diagnostics, and elevators are expected to boost the market over the forecast period. However, delicate parts involved and complex construction of encoders is likely to be limiting factors for market growth in the coming years.

The market is segmented on the basis of configuration, output signal, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of configuration, the optical encoders market is subdivided into incremental, single turn, multi-turn and others. By output signal, the market is classified as analog optical encoders and digital optical encoders. Due to advantages such as higher accuracy, better resolution, improved system reliability, and reduction in system cost provided by digital optical encoders, the segment is projected to show significant CAGR over the forecast period. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into IT &telecommunication, manufacturing, space and aviation, automobile, healthcare, consumer electronics and others. Telecommunication and IT industry is expected to witness significant adoption of optical encoders and is likely to hold substantial revenues share. Geographically, the global optical encoders market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. Presence of large number of manufacturing and healthcare facilities in the region especially in the U.S. is anticipated to be a key factor for the growth of the North America optical encoder market. substantial growth of consumer electronics, industry automation and automotive in Asia Pacific especially in emerging economies including China, South Korea, and India is anticipated to drive the regional optical encoders market over the forecast period.

The global optical encoder market has a large number of players, though with global technical advancements, the market is expected to witness new entrants from developed regions. Some of the key players in the global optical encoders market are Broadcom, BEI Sensors, Rockwell Automation Inc., Renishaw plc., Dynapar, Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Codechamp SA., US Digital, Bourns Inc., Honeywell International Inc., GrayHill Inc. and TOKYO SOKUTEIKIZAI Co., Ltd.

