Global Optical Brighteners Market – Notable Developments, Upcoming Trends & Potential Innovations 2026

The report on the Global Optical Brighteners Market is prepared to help the stakeholders get a better perspective of the prevailing trends impacting its growth. The study provides in-depth knowledge of the Global Optical Brighteners Market, covering the impact of various regulations and policies adopted by the leading market players. The key drivers of the market, restrains, and trends influencing the Global Optical Brighteners Market are assessed through qualitative and quantitative investigation. The analysis also helps evaluating the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The report provides an assessment of the regulatory policies influencing the Global Optical Brighteners Market.

Optical Brighteners Market – Overview

Optical brighteners are dyes that absorb lights and specific bands. They absorb light in the violet or ultraviolet spectrum and reduce the reflection of yellow light. Optical brighteners are also known as fluorescent whitening agents. Brighteners are synthetic chemicals used in detergent powders and liquids. Optical brighteners are used in detergents for clothing laundries to look brighter, cleaner, and whiter during daylight. They are also used as bleaching additives in the pulp and paper industry. Major brightener chemicals are stilbene, coumarin, and diphenyl pyrazoline. These brighteners are primarily employed in textile, detergent, paper, cosmetic, and plastic industries. Optical brighteners are highly soluble in water due to the low volatility and excellent chemical stability. These brighteners are widely used in cosmetic and plastic industries due to the high compatibility with other pigments and dyes.

Based on application, the textile segment held major share of the global optical brighteners market in 2017 owing to the growth in the clothing industry, led by the expansion of retail chains, supermarkets, and brand outlets. This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Detergents is also a key application segment of the global optical brighteners market. Expansion in the commercial laundry industry in several countries is fuelling the demand for detergents and cleaning additives. Rise in disposable income and improvement in lifestyle are projected to boost the optical brighteners market during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific accounted for prominent share of the global optical brighteners market in 2017. The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. China and India are highly lucrative countries for optical brighteners in Asia Pacific. Rise in demand for detergents applications in the laundry industry is augmenting the market in Asia Pacific. Advancements in fashionable clothing and improvements in lifestyle in China and India are also anticipated to propel the demand for optical brighteners in the near future. The European Union has closed down a number of paper mills. This has adversely impacted the demand and supply for optical brighteners. Strong presence of manufacturers across the region is estimated to augment the demand for optical brighteners in the next few years.

Optical brighteners are monitored by the U.S. EPA, especially for the cleaning industry. Enactment of stringent regulations pertaining to the toxic effects of human contact is projected to restrain the market in the near future.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for optical brighteners at the global, regional, and country levels. The market has been forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes market indicators, drivers, and restraints of the global optical brighteners market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for optical brighteners during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the optical brighteners market at the global and regional levels.

The report also analyzes price trends and forecasts prices of optical brighteners at the global and regional levels. It includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global optical brighteners market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the optical brighteners market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The report covers the regulatory landscape that includes various regulations regarding optical brighteners across the globe to understand the various legal constraints that can affect the product offering. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein chemical and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global optical brighteners market by segmenting it in terms of chemical and application. In terms of chemical, the market has been segmented into stilbene, coumarin, diphenyl pyrazoline, and others (including dicarboxylic acid and cinnamic acid). In terms of application, the optical brighteners market has been segregated into textiles, detergents, papers, cosmetics, plastics, and others (including adhesives and sealants). Market segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for optical brighteners in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual value of the optical brighteners market for 2017 and the estimated market value for 2018 along with forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global optical brighteners market has been provided in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn). The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global optical brighteners market. Around 70% of the global optical brighteners market is consolidated, while the rest is fragmented with the presence of a few unorganized players. Key players include Dayglo Color Corp, BASF Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Clariant AG, Milliken Chemical, Rudolf Group, Brilliant Group, Inc., Aron Universal Ltd, Archroma Brand & Performance Textile Specialties, Blankophor GmbH& Co. KG, Zhejiang Transfar Foreign Chemical Co., LTD., Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd., and Meghmani Group. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the global optical brighteners market along with analysis of business strategies.

The global optical brighteners market has been segmented as follows:

Global Optical Brighteners Market, by Chemical

– Stilbene

– Coumarin

– Diphenyl Pyrazoline

– Others (including Dicarboxylic Acid and Cinnamic Acid)

Global Optical Brighteners Market, by Application

– Textiles

– Detergents

– Papers

– Cosmetics

– Plastics

– Others (including Adhesives and Sealants)

Global Optical Brighteners Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Spain

– Finland

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Global and regional share of the optical brighteners market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by chemical and application segments, for the period between 2018 and 2026

– Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for optical brighteners in countries and sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Finland, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different chemical and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

– Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global optical brighteners market

– Price trend forecasts of the global optical brighteners market

– Regulatory landscape, value chain analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global optical brighteners market

– Market attractiveness analysis of the global optical brighteners market, by chemical and application

– Key findings of the optical brighteners market in each region and in-depth analysis of major chemical and application segments in terms of volume and value

– Competition matrix of key players operating in the market of major companies

– Detailed company profiles of 15 market players

