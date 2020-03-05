Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market Study Trends, Opportunities, Key-Players and Forecasts till 2026

The ophthalmic devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of eyes associated diseases such as peripheral vitreoretinal disease, vision loss due to aging, refractive eye state, glaucoma treatment, cataract surgeries and others in hospitals or other specialty clinics. Rising number of players to develop and launch of ophthalmic devices for the further enhancement such as, clear visualization by using ophthalmic microscopes, smart phone associated ophthalmic devices and devices being used for the glaucoma and cataract surgeries basically advanced from 2016 to 2018.

Global ophthalmic surgical instruments market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The ophthalmic devices are used in the diagnosis and treatment of eyes associated diseases such as peripheral vitreoretinal disease, vision loss due to aging, refractive eye state, glaucoma treatment, cataract surgeries and others in hospitals or other specialty clinics. Rising number of players to develop and launch of ophthalmic devices for the further enhancement such as, clear visualization by using ophthalmic microscopes, smart phone associated ophthalmic devices and devices being used for the glaucoma and cataract surgeries basically advanced from 2016 to 2018.

Major Players: Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are ZEISS International, Leica Microsystem, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Quantel Medical, Bausch Health Companies Inc., NIDEK CO., LTD., Novartis AG, Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems, HOYA Corporation, Lumenis, STAAR SURGICAL, IRIDEX Corporation, TOPCON CORPORATION, Takagi Ophthalmic Instruments Europe LTD., ACB MOLTENO, Medical Technical Products, IVIS Technologies, Aurolab, Inami & Co., Ltd. amongst others.

Drivers: Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market

Rising Prevalance Of Eye Diseases:

The eye health issues are huge in China, owing to the large ageing population. Cataract and refractive error are the major causes of vision-loss; due to the rising incidence of diabetes as the economy is growing and changes in lifestyles. China adopted a new 5 year national plan in 2016 for eye health. This plan was due to the long session with stakeholders and also sets a broad direction, in the existing development agenda and also in the World Health Assembly’s Global Action Plan for the Universal Eye Health.

Increasing Number Of Diabetic Patients:

Diabetes prevalence is increasing more rapidly in low and middle income countries. Diabetes is a main cause of kidney failure, blindness, heart attacks, lower limb amputation and stroke. Diabetic retinopathy is a vital cause of blindness which occurs due to the long term accumulated harm to the blood vessels in retina.

Restraint:

Product Recalls Of Various Companies

Product recall is a process of retrieving the defective and unsafe goods from customers while offering those customers with compensation. Recalls usually occur due to the safety concerns over the manufacturing defects in a product which may cause harm to its user. In China ophthalmic surgical instruments market, various companies have recalled their products due to some defect and safety issues. For instance,

Opportunity:

Technological Development Of Products:

It has been observed that the growth of china ophthalmic surgical instruments is expected in the medical sector due to diverse utilization of digitalization and latest technology. The most recent development includes femtosecond lasers for both cataract and refractive surgery, OCT, intraoperative wavefront aberrometers and state-of-the-art phaco machines.

Market Growth In Emerging Countries

Ophthalmic surgical instruments play a vital role during different types of eye surgeries. Various factors such as rising geriatric population over the globe, growing incidence of diabetes and eye diseases, increasing government initiatives for controlling the visual impairment and the technological developments are driving the market growth in emerging nations.

Challenge:

Lack Of Trained Eye Surgeons:

Lack of trained surgeons regarding different eye surgeries can act as a challenging factor for China ophthalmic surgical instruments market. The number of ophthalmologists is less in both developed and developing countries, although the numbers are bit high for the developed countries.

Market Trends:

Global ophthalmic surgical instruments market is segmented based on products, application, end user and geography.

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness and affordability of these instruments in developing countries

High cost of these surgical instruments is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2016, Abbott announced the approval of “Tecnis Symfony” Introcular Lenses by US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of cataracts.

In September 2016, US Food and Drug Administration announced the approval of SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction) procedure along with the utilization of VisuMax Femtosecond Laser for the treatment and contraction of myopia in patients of age 22 or above.

Market Segmentation: Global Ophthalmic Surgical Instruments Market

The global ophthalmic surgical instruments market is segmented based on products, application, end user and geography.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into cataract surgery devices, glaucoma surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, vitreoretinal surgery devices, ophthalmic microscopes and ophthalmic surgical accessories. The cataract surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into intraocular lenses, ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, phacoemulsification devices, cataract surgery instruments and kits, cataract surgery lasers and IOL injectors. Intraocular lenses segment is further sub-segmented into standard intraocular lenses and premium intraocular lenses. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices segment is further sub-segmented into cohesive OVDS, dispersive OVDS and combinational OVDS. Glaucoma surgery devices segment is further sub segmented into glaucoma drainage devices, micro-invasive glaucoma surgery devices, glaucoma laser systems and glaucoma surgery instruments and kits. Refractive surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into femtosecond lasers, excimer lasers, refractive surgery instruments and kits and other refractive surgery lasers. Vitreoretinal surgery devices segment is further sub-segmented into vitreoretinal packs, vitrectomy machines, photocoagulation lasers, vitreoretinal surgery instruments and kits, illumination devices and vitrectomy probes. Ophthalmic surgical accessories segment is further sub-segmented into ophthalmic forceps, ophthalmic spatulas, ophthalmic tips and handles, ophthalmic scissors, macular lenses and other ophthalmic accessories. Cataract surgery devices are growing at the highest CAGR of 10.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In December 2018, Alcon the division of the Novartis AG announced the launch of iLux Device which is used in the customizable treatment for the dysfunction of meibomian gland. The expanding of the portfolio helps in the technology development and their availability.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into cataract, glaucoma, refractive, vitreoretinal, diabetic retinopathy and others. Cataract segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 11.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In October 2018, Bausch + Lomb a division of the Bausch Health Companies Inc announced the introduction of eyeTELLIGENCE applications which can be opted on IBM Cloud to help in the surgical facility and eye surgeons.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory centers. Hospitals segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

In February 2019, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG announced the production of the 1000th laser FEMTO LDV. This has helped in the expansion of product portfolio.

