Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Research Report By Geographical Analysis And Forecast to 2017 – 2025

The Ophthalmic Drugs market report focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and contact info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Ophthalmic Drugs market business development trends and selling channels are analyzed. From a global perspective, it also represents overall Ophthalmic Drugs industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall ophthalmic drugs market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the disease indications, therapeutic class, product type, and distribution channels, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics. The company share analysis has also been provided for global glaucoma drug market. The pipeline analysis of major as well as emerging market players has been given in the market overview section, along with the product comparison matrix of the major market players. The report also consists of a section depicting the major causes of blindness globally, as well as by regions.

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global ophthalmic drugs market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global ophthalmic drugs market such as Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., ALLERGAN, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Bayer AG, Genentech, Inc. (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Novartis AG , Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Shire among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market is segmented as follows:

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Disease Indication

Dry Eye

Glaucoma

Infection/Inflammation

Retinal Disorders

Wet Age-related Macular Degeneration

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Others

Allergy

Uveitis

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Therapeutic Class

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Steroids

Anti-infective Drugs

Anti-fungal Drugs

Anti-bacterial Drugs

Others

Anti-glaucoma Drugs

Alpha Agonist

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandin Analogs

Combined Medication

Others

Anti-allergy Drugs

Anti-VEGF Agents

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Product Type

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market, by Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

