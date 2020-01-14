Global Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium) Drug Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium) Drug Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the toenails or fingernails that may involve any component of the nail unit, including the matrix, bed, or plate.Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium) Drug is the drug for the treatment of the disease.And main types of medicine are Itraconazole, Terbinafine,Fluconazole, Amorolfine, Ciclopirox.

Global Onychomycosis (Tinea Unguium) Drug market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Pfizer

Yangtze River

Torrent Pharma

J&J

Chengdu Brilliant

Novartis

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Hubei Hengan

Xiuzheng Pharmaceutical

Valeant Pharma

TARO

Perrigo

Galderma

Zhejiang Deyer

Moberg

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Oral medication

External medicine

By End-User / Application

The Middle-aged

Children

The Aged

