Global Onshore Wind Energy Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025

Wind power, as an alternative to burning fossil fuels, is plentiful, renewable, widely distributed, clean, produces no greenhouse gas emissions during operation, consumes no water, and uses little land. The net effects on the environment are far less problematic than those of nonrenewable power sources.

As of 2015, Denmark generates 40% of its electric power from wind, and at least 83 other countries around the world are using wind power to supply their electric power grids. Global wind power capacity expanded 16% to 369,553 MW. Yearly wind energy production is also growing rapidly and has reached around 4% of worldwide electric power usage, 11.4% in the EU.

The Onshore Wind Energy market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Onshore Wind Energy.

This report focuses on Onshore Wind Energy Market volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Onshore Wind Energy Market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Onshore Wind Energy Production by Regions

5 Onshore Wind Energy Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

9 Production Forecasts

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Findings in the Global Onshore Wind Energy Study

14 Appendix

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Siemens

Envision Energy

General Electric

Suzlon

Vestas

Enercon

Mitsubishi Power Systems

Nordex

Repower

Gazelle Wind Turbines

Clipper Wind Power

Onshore Wind Energy Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Market size by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of Central and South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa

Onshore Wind Energy Breakdown Data by Type

by Power Capacity

Less Than 500 KW

500 KW To 2 MW

More Than 2 MW

by Wind Capacity

High Wind Speed

Medium Wind Speed

Low Wind Speed

by Grid Connectivity

Off-Grid

On-Grid

Onshore Wind Energy Breakdown Data by Application

Peak Power Management

Power Storage

Demand Response

Frequency Response

System Stability

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Onshore Wind Energy Market are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Onshore Wind Energy Market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Onshore Wind Energy Market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Onshore Wind Energy Market companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Onshore Wind Energy Market submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

