Global Online Gambling Market Value, Growth, Trends, Status and Future Forecast 2024

Gambling is the wagering of money or something of value (referred to as “the stakes”) on an event with an uncertain outcome with the primary intent of winning money or material goods.

Global Online Gambling Market:

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Gambling market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Major Key Vendors in Online Gambling:

Bet365, William Hill, Unibet, 888 Holdings Plc, Expekt, LSbet, Betsson, Bwin, Royal Vegas

Key Regions:

Americas,United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

On the basis of product Type, this report primarily split into:

Poker

Casino

On the basis of the end users/applications:

Desktops

Mobiles

