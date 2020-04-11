Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Online Gambling & Betting -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database

The Online gambling and betting refers to organizers providing gambling and betting games, such as, casino, poker, sports betting, lottery, and other games to their customers through an Internet-based digital platform. This helps customers to watch and participate in gambling and betting activities in real-time through their Internet-enabled electronic devices. The Global Online Gambling & Betting Market was worth 140.21 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 275.67 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

The Europe region is expected to lead the Global Online Gambling & Betting Market in forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to have highest CAGR of around 12.65% during the forecast period due to relaxation of laws, growth in participation of wagers through Internet.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The increasing prevalence gambling, disposable income of consumers, trust in a wagering through electronic payment mode, and growth in penetration of the Internet, along with adoption of Internet-based devices, are driving the growth of the Global Gambling & Betting Market.

Industry Structure and Updates

The key player Playtika is the largest casino publisher with 25.4% market share, followed by SciGames Interactive with 8.4% market share, and Zynga at 8.1% market share.

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter’s 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

……

7. Global Online Gambling & Betting Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends – by Region

7.1. North America

7.1.1. U.S.

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. UK

7.2.2. France

7.2.3. Germany

7.2.4. Italy

7.2.5. Others

Continued…

