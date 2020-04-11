Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast to 2019-2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds ” Online Gambling & Betting -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024″ To Its Research Database
Report Description:
The Online gambling and betting refers to organizers providing gambling and betting games, such as, casino, poker, sports betting, lottery, and other games to their customers through an Internet-based digital platform. This helps customers to watch and participate in gambling and betting activities in real-time through their Internet-enabled electronic devices. The Global Online Gambling & Betting Market was worth 140.21 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 275.67 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period
Growth by Region
The Europe region is expected to lead the Global Online Gambling & Betting Market in forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to have highest CAGR of around 12.65% during the forecast period due to relaxation of laws, growth in participation of wagers through Internet.
Drivers vs. Constraints
The increasing prevalence gambling, disposable income of consumers, trust in a wagering through electronic payment mode, and growth in penetration of the Internet, along with adoption of Internet-based devices, are driving the growth of the Global Gambling & Betting Market.
Industry Structure and Updates
The key player Playtika is the largest casino publisher with 25.4% market share, followed by SciGames Interactive with 8.4% market share, and Zynga at 8.1% market share.
Global Online Gambling & Betting Market – by Gaming Type, Device Type, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2018 – 2025)
