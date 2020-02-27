Global On-board Charger Market Worth 4050 million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 23.3%

A battery charger, or recharger, is a device used to put energy into a secondary cell or rechargeable battery by forcing an electric current through it. Compared with off-board chargers, on-board chargers supplies lower power.

Most battery and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) manufacturers in Europe and the US have been adopting onboard chargers with a power output between 3 to 3.7 kilowatts (kW). Now, EV manufacturers are moving towards onboard chargers with a power output greater than 6.6 kW to reduce charging time.

While high-end PHEVs are contributing to this trend, lower-end models in this segment are still using 3.7 kW onboard chargers. Onboard chargers with power ratings between 3 to 3.7 kW are expected to remain dominant, accounting for 63% of sales even in 2022.

More than 15 major companies supply onboard chargers globally, with BYD, Lear Corporation and Panasonic in key positions as suppliers for BYD, Chevrolet Volt and Nissan Leaf. By way of high-volume manufacturing and strategic partnerships, onboard charger suppliers in Europe and the US will be able to lower the price of their products.

Global On-board Charger market size will reach 4050 million US$ by 2025, from 760 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019–2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for On-board Charger.

This industry study presents the global On-board Charger market size, historical breakdown data (2014–2019) and forecast (2019–2025). The On-board Charger production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of On-board Charger in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders BYD, Nichicon, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BYD

Nichicon

Tesla

Infineon

Panasonic

Delphi

LG

Lear

Dilong Technology

Kongsberg

Kenergy

Wanma

IES

Anghua

Lester

Tonhe Technology

On-board Charger Breakdown Data by Type

Lower than 3.0 kilowatts

3.0–3.7 kilowatts

Higher than 3.7 kilowatts

On-board Charger Breakdown Data by Application

PHEV

EV

On-board Charger Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

On-board Charger Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global On-board Charger status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key On-board Charger manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

