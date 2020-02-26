Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Is Booming Worldwide With Industry Key Players

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Oligonucleotide Synthesis market report [8 Year Forecast 2017-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Oligonucleotide Synthesis market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Oligonucleotide Synthesis industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is the highly growing market in developed and developing countries due to the fast growing life science industry, rising focus on genetics and genomics in the research and diagnostics applications, and rising application of oligonucleotides in therapeutics.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, market opportunity analysis for product for global as well as Asia Pacific has also been provided. The report also comprises applications of oligonucleotides, and PEST analysis.

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 has been provided. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global oligonucleotide synthesis market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (a part of Merck KGaA), Integrated DNA Technologies, GE Healthcare, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., Agilent Technologies, Applied Biosystems, BioAutomation, Eurofins Genomics, Gene Design, Inc. among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market is segmented as given below:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Product Type

Reagents & Consumables

Equipment

Synthesized oligonucleotides

DNA oligonucleotides

RNA oligonucleotides

Others

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Application

Research

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Next Generation Sequencing

Others

Therapeutics

Antisense Oligonucleotides

Nucleic Acid Aptamers

Diagnostics

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by End-users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market, by Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– Germany

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– UAE

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

