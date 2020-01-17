Global Olanzapine Market Research Report 2020

In this report, the Global Olanzapine market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Olanzapine market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Olanzapine is an atypical antipsychotic drugs, it is suitable for schizophrenia and other severe positive symptoms (for example: delusions, hallucinations, thought disorder, hostility and suspicion) and / or negative symptoms (such as: apathy acute and maintenance treatment, emotional and social withdrawal, poverty of speech) psychosis. In this report, we research and analyze the olanzapine, which used for manufacturing the olanzapine tablets.

In 2011, the Lilly’s patent protection expired that had undergone tremendous change of the olanzapine industry. More and more manufacturers had entered the industry leading to the fierce competition on the market. The value of sales of global olanzapine tablets dropped sharply in the past few years.

The global Olanzapine market is valued at 191.5 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 223.4 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Olanzapine volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Olanzapine market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Israel, India and China etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Olanzapine market is segmented into

Patent Type

Generics Type

Segment by Application

Olanzapine Tablets

Other Medicine

Global Olanzapine Market: Regional Analysis

The Olanzapine market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Olanzapine market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Global Olanzapine Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Olanzapine market include:

Lilly

Teva Pharmaceutical

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Apotex Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Par Pharmaceutical

Aurobindo Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Jubilant Lifesciences

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sandoz

Hansoh Pharmaceutical

WATSON Pharmaceuticals(Changzhou)

Zhejiang Langhua Pharmaceuticals

