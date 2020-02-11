Global Oilfield Communication Market to See Significant Growth till 2025

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Communication development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei Technologies
Siemens AG
Speedcast International
ABB
Commscope
Inmarsat PLC
Tait Communications
Baker Hughes Incorporated
Alcatel-Lucent
Ceragon Networks
Rad Data Communications
Rignet
Hughes Network Systems
Airspan Networks
Commtel Networks
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cellular Communication
VSAT
Fiber Optic
Microwave
Tetra Network
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore Communications
Offshore Communications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
