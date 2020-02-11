Global Oilfield Communication Market to See Significant Growth till 2025

This report focuses on the global Oilfield Communication status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Oilfield Communication development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Huawei Technologies

Siemens AG

Speedcast International

ABB

Commscope

Inmarsat PLC

Tait Communications

Baker Hughes Incorporated

Alcatel-Lucent

Ceragon Networks

Rad Data Communications

Rignet

Hughes Network Systems

Airspan Networks

Commtel Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cellular Communication

VSAT

Fiber Optic

Microwave

Tetra Network

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore Communications

Offshore Communications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

