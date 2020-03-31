Global Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors Market Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
An AC electric motor is an motor driven by an alternating current (AC). The AC motor commonly consists of two basic parts, an outside stator having coils supplied with alternating current to produce a rotating magnetic field, and an inside rotor attached to the output shaft producing a second rotating magnetic field. The rotor magnetic field may be produced by permanent magnets, reluctance saliency, or DC or AC electrical windings.
Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest ac electric motor market from 2018 to 2023. Increasing rapid industrial development, especially in the oil & gas industry are some of the key factors responsible for the growth of the AC electric motor market.
This report presents the worldwide Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Siemens
GE
ABB
WEG
Yaskawa
RockWell
Allied Motion
Nidec
Regal Beloit
Johnson Electric
Hitachi
ARC System
Schneider Electric
Toshiba
TMEIC
ATB
Hoyer
Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors Breakdown Data by Type
Induction Electric Motors
Synchronous Electric Motors
Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors Breakdown Data by Application
Onshore
Offshore
Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Oil & Gas AC Electric Motors Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
