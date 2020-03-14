Global Oil and Gas Industry Profile and Value Chain Analysis

Global oil & gas industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2012–16, and forecast to 2021). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

The value analysis reveals the business activities which comprise the global oil & gas market value/supply chain. All key stages are highlighted, along with examples of companies active, and assessments of the burning issues for every stage of the value/supply chain. Key value/supply chain stages analyzed include upstream, midstream, downstream, end-users.

Synopsis:

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global oil & gas market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights:

– The oil and gas market volume is defined as the total consumption (barrels of oil equivalent) of refined petroleum products and natural gas by end-users in each country.

— The global oil & gas market had total revenues of $1,205.6bn in 2016, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -19.9% between 2012 and 2016.

— Market consumption volume increased with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3% between 2012 and 2016, to reach a total of 48.7 billion BOE in 2016.

— Demand for oil and gas is witnessing deceleration and this is partially intentional as the Chinese government seeks to move the country’s economy away from its focus on manufacturing and instead divert it towards the less energy intensive services sector. More energy efficient technology is also resulting in less volume consumption in this market. Nevertheless the strong growth in other markets around the world should ensure that globally the demand for oil and gas accelerates overall.

— The majority of reserves are increasingly concentrated in countries with interventionist tendencies

— Midstream activities can be conducted by vertically integrated hydrocarbon companies, midstream specialists, or governments via state owned enterprises.

— Downstream players are integrated to the rest of the value chain and tend towards oligopolistic practices

Scope:

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global oil & gas market

— Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global oil & gas market

— Leading company profiles reveal details of key oil & gas market players’ global operations and financial performance

— Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global oil & gas market with five year forecasts by both value and volume.

— Quickly and easily identify the key stages and sub-stages of the global oil & gas market value/supply chain

— See examples of companies active at each stage of the global oil & gas market value/supply chain

— Examine trends and burning issues impacting the global oil & gas market value/supply chain

