Global Offshore ROV Market is expected to peak demand with Featuring Expert Panel To 2024

This report studies the Offshore ROV market

Remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) are a vital part of underwater activities. The offshore industry could not function without them as ROVs perform crucial installation, inspection, maintenance, and decommissioning of subsea infrastructure.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for offshore ROV in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced offshore ROV. Increasing of underwater fields expenditures, recovery of oil & gas industry, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on marine work, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of offshore ROV will drive global market growth.

The consumption volume of offshore ROV is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of offshore ROV industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of offshore ROV is still promising.

The worldwide market for Offshore ROV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 210 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Offshore ROV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Forum Energy Technologies

Oceaneering

TechnipFMC plc

Saab Seaeye Limited

IKM

Saipem

ECA

SMD

L3 Calzoni

Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc.

TMT

Argus Remote Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Max Depth<3000m

Max Depth 3000m-4000m

Max Depth>4000m

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

DrillingSupport

ConstructionSupport

Offshore Inspection

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Offshore ROV product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Offshore ROV, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Offshore ROV in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Offshore ROV competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Offshore ROV breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Offshore ROV market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Offshore ROV sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

