Global Offshore Lubricants Market to Exhibit 7.07% CAGR from 2014 to 2020, Rising Exploration of Deepwater Oil Reserves Propels Market

Led by increasing oil and gas exploration and production activities, the offshore lubricants market is anticipated to retain its momentum in the next few years. Due to increasing demand for energy and depleting onshore reserves, oil and gas companies are investing significantly in offshore oil and gas reserves. This would boost drilling activities and generate demand for offshore rigs and FPSOs. This, in turn, is likely to increase demand for offshore lubricants globally. Growth in offshore drilling activities across the world is expected to boost the market for offshore lubricants in the next few years.

For More Industrial Insights Read Overview:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/offshore-lubricants-market.html

Lubricant is one of the indispensable elements required for the smooth and efficient functioning of machineries. Lubricants perform various functions such as reduce wear and tear, remove friction and act as coolant. Use of appropriate lubricant increases the lifespan of a machine. Moreover, lubricants help improve the efficiency of a process. Lubricants used in offshore rigs and FPSOs are expected to perform under extreme conditions. Lubricants reduce the maintenance time, thereby saving the cost of production. A variety of lubricants is available for different machines. These include engine oil, gear oil, grease, hydraulic oil, compressor oil and turbine oil. Each type of lubricant is used in various applications and in different parts. Engine oil is used to lubricate engines, while hydraulic oil provides lubrication as well as transfers power through the hydraulic system. Equipment that are part of offshore rigs and FPSOs include cranes, hydraulic lifts, diesel engines, compressors, traveling blocks, hydraulic boost pumps and propeller shafts.

Engine oil was the dominant application segment in the offshore lubricants market in 2013. Offshore rigs and FPSOs are located far from the land without any connectivity from the grid lines. These use diesel engines to generate electricity and power the machinery onboard. There are approximately four to six diesel engines on every offshore rig and FPSO. These engines operate continuously and consume engine oil. This increases demand for engine oil, thereby driving the growth of the market. Gear oil and hydraulic oil are the other offshore lubricants consumed in large volumes.

For More Industrial Insights Get Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3141

Logistics is an important factor for the offshore oil and gas industry. A delay in the supply of lubricants can halt operations, resulting in financial and time loss. Key players in the offshore lubricants market include Total S.A., Royal Dutch Shell plc, BP plc, Chevron Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Sinopec Limited, Gulf Oil Marine Limited and Lukoil Oil Company. These companies supply lubricants to various ports across the world for usage in offshore rigs and FPSOs. This ensures that the operations are not hampered.