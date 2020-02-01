MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Offshore Contract Drilling Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”new report to its research database. The report spread across 99 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

This report studies the Offshore Contract Drilling market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Offshore Contract Drilling market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Offshore Contract Drilling refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management.

In 2018, the global Offshore Contract Drilling market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Offshore Contract Drilling status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Offshore Contract Drilling development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Transocean LTD

Seadrill Ltd

ENSCO PLC

Noble Drilling PLC

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc

China Oilfield Services

Rowan Companies PLC

Maersk Group

Ocean Rig UDW Inc

Saipem SpA

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Jack Ups

Semisubmersibles

Drillships

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil Field Exploitation

Construction of Offshore Facilities

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Offshore Contract Drilling status , future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Offshore Contract Drilling are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

