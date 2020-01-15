Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Parking management comprises use of various electronic equipment and software, resulting in efficient parking.
Amongst regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to integration of innovative technologies in off-street parking management systems to get accustomed with the futuristic automated products. The off-street parking management system market in Middle East & Africa accounted for relatively higher CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Also, demand for off-street parking management system is increasing in the markets in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.
This report focuses on the global Off-Street Parking Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Off-Street Parking Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Xerox
Cubic
Kapsch TrafficCom
TIBA Parking
Amano
Kudelski
Swarco
Nortech Control Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Access Control
Parking Fee and Revenue Management
Parking Reservation Management
Valet Parking Management
Parking Guidance and Slot Management
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Government and Municipalities
Airports
Healthcare
Corporate and Commercial Parks
Commercial Institutions
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Off-Street Parking Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Off-Street Parking Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
