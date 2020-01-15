Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market Development, Key Opportunity, Application and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Off-Street Parking Management Systems Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Off-Street Parking Management Systems industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Off-Street Parking Management Systemsmarket Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Parking management comprises use of various electronic equipment and software, resulting in efficient parking.

Amongst regions, North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to integration of innovative technologies in off-street parking management systems to get accustomed with the futuristic automated products. The off-street parking management system market in Middle East & Africa accounted for relatively higher CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. Also, demand for off-street parking management system is increasing in the markets in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

This report focuses on the global Off-Street Parking Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Off-Street Parking Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Xerox

Cubic

Kapsch TrafficCom

TIBA Parking

Amano

Kudelski

Swarco

Nortech Control Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Access Control

Parking Fee and Revenue Management

Parking Reservation Management

Valet Parking Management

Parking Guidance and Slot Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Government and Municipalities

Airports

Healthcare

Corporate and Commercial Parks

Commercial Institutions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Off-Street Parking Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Off-Street Parking Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

