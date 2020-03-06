Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

An ocean freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Ocean freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.

The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 10% in 2016. The next is DHL Group and DB Schenker Logistics.

There are mainly three type service of ocean freight forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ocean Freight Forwarding market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 141300 million by 2024, from US$ 99800 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Ocean Freight Forwarding business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Ocean Freight Forwarding market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Ocean Freight Forwarding value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

LCL

FCL

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ocean Freight Forwarding market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ocean Freight Forwarding market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ocean Freight Forwarding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ocean Freight Forwarding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

