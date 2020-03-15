Global Oats Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are The Quaker Oats Company, Mornflake, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Jordans Mill and Nestle

Oat is a type of cereal grain grown for its seed, which is also usually known by the same name. It is a major food source and presently ranks seventh in the world production of cereals.It is best grown in temperate regions. Though oats have been a part of human lifestyle since centuries,they have been predominantly used as feed grains. Oats are a nutrient-rich food that contain dietary fiber, beta-gluten, proteins, unsaturated fatty acids, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. With the increasing recognition of oat as being very healthy for human consumption and with a shift towards a healthier and fitter lifestyle, it’s usage in the daily human diet has gone up, and it has also become a staple food in some countries. The global oats market has its presence in both food and feed use.

End-user/Technology:

The end-users of oats are humans and livestock. In 2009, livestock feeding (horses, cattle, sheep and poultry) constituted for 70% of the total consumption of oats (FAO, 2013). Oat products such as oat fodder, oat forage, etc. are used for feeding them. For human consumption, various oat-flakes (regular, rolled, quick or instant type), oatmeal, cookies and biscuits, cakes, porridge, etc. Oat extracts can also be used to soothe skin conditions, and are popular for their emollient properties in cosmetics.

Market Dynamics:

Owing to increasing health consciousness and change in lifestyle, market research analysts predict the global oatmeal market to grow at a slow but modest CAGR of more than 1% by 2020. The growth of healthy-breakfast and instant food industry, change in eating habits, high nutrition value of oats, less cooking/ preparation time, etc. are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the global oats market. Another leading trend is of using organic oats in cosmetic products because of their anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented in terms of the type of product, type of application and the distribution channel used. According to the product-type, oats can be in the form of whole oat grains, steel cut oats, regular rolled oats and instant or quick rolled oats. The instant rolled oats are pre-cooked oats that can be easily cooked by adding boiled water or milk. This segment is growing at a fast pace and is envisaged to witness the highest market growth rate until 2020. Since these oats are easy to prepare, they are good for camping, hotel, workplace, and on-the-go breakfasts.On the basis of distribution channel, the oatmeal market can be divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenient/departmental stores, specialty stores and independent retailers. At present, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounts for about 75% of the total market share and it is thought to continue its rule owing to the fact that they offer a wide range of oatmeal products at attractive discounted prices and offers. On the basis application, the oats market is fragmented into bakery products, food ingredients, health care products and cosmetic products.

Regional/Geographic Analysis:

The global oats market is dominated by Europe who accounted for over 30% of the total market share in terms of revenue in 2016, and its dominance is expected to continue.North America is another key market in the global oatmeal market.North American regions contribute a majority of share in terms of production as oats grow primarily in those areas where the tolerance of cold is high and as well as of water. Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa have also witnessed growth in the oats marketwith multinational and local companies extensively marketing their breakfast oatmeal and other products.

Opportunities:

Companies are promoting oats and their products to health-conscious consumers due to their high nutritional values like high fiber and protein content, no sugar, no cholesterol, etc. To survive and succeed in this intensely competitive environment, the vendors have to distinguish their product and service offerings through clear and unique value proposition. They have a chance to gain share by positioning different products for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Key Players:

Some of the major players operating in organic oats and oatmeal market include: The Quaker Oats Company, Mornflake, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Jordans Mill, Nestle, Kellogg’s,Grain Millers Inc., McCann’s, Abbott Nutrition and The Hain Celestial Group.

