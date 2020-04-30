Global Nylon Fibers Market Report 2019 Analysis by Types, Applications, Countries, Scope and Price, Analysis of Top Vendors Profile

Nylon is a generic name for a family of synthetic polymers, more specifically, aliphatic or semi-aromatic polyamides in which at least 85% by weight of the amide-linkages (-CO-NH-) are attached directly to two aliphatic groups. They can be melt-processed into fibers, films or any other shape.
Huge demand in various application such as clothes, fishing, packaging, carpet, air filtration, and others specialties likely to drive the global nylon fiber market growth. Growing demand for automotive, textiles, and other industries in China, Japan, India, and Indonesia has boosted the nylon fiber market.
The global Nylon Fibers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Nylon Fibers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nylon Fibers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DowDuPont
Sumitomo Chemical
Toray
UBE
Aquafil
Ascend Performance Materials
Barnet Europe
Guangdong Kaiping Chunhui
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
nylon-4,6
nylon-6,6
nylon-6
nylon-6,10
nylon-6,9
nylon-6,12
nylon-11
nylon-12
Segment by Application
Automotive
Textile
Industrial
