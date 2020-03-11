Global Nutritional Supplement Market Growth Analysis, Share; Demand by Regions, Types and Research Forecast 2023

Nutritional supplement market in India

Nutrition supplements are substances that provide adequate amounts of essential nutrients required for the better functioning of human bodies. It contains vitamins, proteins, herbs, meal supplements, sports nutrition and other related products that are used to improve the nutritional content of the diet. They are added to the diet to boost overall health and energy, provide support to the immune system and reduce the risk of illness.

The Indian nutritional supplement market is expected to reach USD 6.24 Bn by 2023 growing at a significant CAGR of 16%. India is an ideal location for manufacturing of nutritional supplement products because of the availability of natural products, good quality fruits and vegetables, and world-class research and development (R&D) facilities. With India set to become the most populated country in the world, there exists a vast potential in this market due to an increasing consumer base as well as rise in disposable income.

The Indian nutritional supplement market is classified by type of ingredients and by type of end users. By type of ingredients, it is further sub-classified into vitamin, protein, amino acid, enzyme and botanical supplement. By type of end users, it is further classified into infants and adults. Botanicals supplement grab the highest market revenue among nutritional ingredients due to extensive use of herbal medicines in the everyday diet.

COMPANIES COVERED:

1. Amway Corporation

2. Himalaya Drug Company

3. Dabur

4. GlaxoSmithKline

5. Herbalife Nutritionals

6. Danone Nutricia

