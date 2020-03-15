Global Nutraceuticals Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022.

Nutraceuticals are becoming hugely popular in the busy lifestyle people today lead. Nutraceuticals act as a raw material for the production of various industries like:

Pharmaceutical food & beverages

Animal feed additives

Personal care

These products have become necessities for keeping the diet rich in all the nutrients. Many essential nutrients that are not produced by the body and have tbe taken in the diet are missed because of improper and unhealthy eating habits. These nutrients can be taken through different nutraceuticals.

Market Dynamics:

Growing awareness tmaintain a healthy diet and leading a healthy lifestyle is a factor that helps in the growth of the market. Nutraceuticals are primarily considered preventive measures for various diseases. Awareness among the masses regarding the deficiency of some nutrients and the effects is pulling the consumers tfollow a diet rich in every nutrient. New innovations and new findings related tthe sector are pulling market tnew highs. The market is expected tgrow at high rates in the coming years. Also, a new trend of using natural organic ingredients rather than chemicals is coming intfocus. An increasing shift is alsbeing noticed in this market. This provides an exciting new opportunities for the market players.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented on the basis of type and geography.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Functional food

Probiotics fortified food

Omega fatty acid fortified food

Branded ionized salt

Branded wheat flour market

Other functional food

Functional beverages

Fruit & vegetable juices and drinks

Dairy & dairy alternative drinks

Noncarbonated drinks (bottled water, tea, and coffee)

Others (herbal tea, sports drinks, and energy drinks)

Dietary supplements

Proteins & peptides

Vitamins & minerals

Herbals (Ayurveda extracts, plant extracts, algal extracts, and phytochemicals)

Others (fatty acids and fiber)

Personal care

On the basis of geography the market is bifurcated into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Geographical Analysis:

The United States, Japan, Israel and Germany dominate the market. Germany, Netherlands, and Sweden are the major players in the nutraceuticals market from Europe. With a great focus on Research and Development, the market is expected tflourish in countries in Asia Pacific region. Japan, India and China are the upcoming big players in the market. The governments are making new policies tencourage Foreign Direct Investment in the region. Increasing disposable incomes is alsa reason why the players are finding new customers in the region.

Key players:

Key players in the market are:

DuPont (U.S.A)

Royal DSM (Netherlands)

Cargill (U.S.A)

ADM (U.S.A)

BASF (Germany)

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments:

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 t2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

