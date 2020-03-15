Global Nut Based Spreads Market: Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities, Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022. Key Players are Ferrero Group, Premier Foods Plc, Unilever Group, Wellness Foods Ltd

Food that is simply spread, usually with a knife onto food products such as bread and crackers is called as Spread. These are generally used to enhance the flavour or texture of the food. Peanut butter is one such spread which spearheaded the way for other nut based spreads such as almond, cashew, coconut and others to enter into the market and expanded the market reach.

Market dynamics:

Although breakfast is the prime usage occasion of the Nut based spreads, evening snack time has turned out to be another prime usage occasion for the spreads. With increased demand for tastier and high quality products, there is switch from jam to nut based spreads which is providing high growth opportunities in this sector.

Market segmentation:

GlobalNut-Based Spreads Market is broadly segmented into High Calorie Nut Based Spreads and Low Calorie Nut Based Spread. Other than that Nut Based Spread can also be segmented based on type of Nut used such as peanut, almond, cashew, coconut, macadamia nut, walnut and others.

Geographic Analysis:

United Kingdom where the intake of English Breakfast is very high, there’s an increase of peanut butter consumption by 25% in the last four years. Despite of high prevalence of peanut allergies in the United States of America, nearly 22% of the customers purchased other nut based spreads such as almond spread, cashew spread and others.

Opportunity:

Expanding population base,and global adoption of bread and English breakfast increased the usage of Nut Based Spreads globally. With increased demand for tasty yet healthyproducts the nut based spreads markets appear promising. With all these factors positive influence, the nut based spreads market is expected to hit 6.8 billion USD sales in the forecast period.

Key players:

Some of the key players are:

Andros SAS

Ferrero Group

Premier Foods Plc

Unilever Group

Wellness Foods Ltd

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

