Global Nurse Call Systems Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Hill-Rom holding maintained its first place in the ranking. Hill-Rom Holding accounted for 18% of global nurse call systems revenue market share in 2018. Other players accounted for 16% and 9% including Ascom Holding and Johnson Controls (Tyco).

The Nurse Call Systems market was valued at 1253.2 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2518.6 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nurse Call Systems.

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/500213/global-nurse-call-systems-market-insights

Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.

Ascom Holding

Johnson Controls (Tyco)

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Stanley Healthcare

CARECOM Co. Ltd

Critical Alert Systems LLC

Aid Call

Static Systems Group Plc

IndigoCare

Azure Healthcare Limited

Schrack Seconet AG

TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg., Inc.

Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc.

West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.

Wired Nurse Call Systems

Wireless Nurse Call Systems

Hospitals

Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes

Out Patient Department (OPD) Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

