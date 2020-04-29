Market Definition: Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

The nucleic acid labeling market accounted to USD 1381.81million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Nucleic acids are complex molecules which transfers the genetic information from one generation to the next. The major nucleic acids are deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). Nucleic acid labeling is used to identify proteins, DNA and RNA by using various Labeling techniques. Multiple labels are available in the market for specific applications.

Key Market Competitors: Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

Few of the major competitors are BioActs, Agilent Technologies, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,Bioline, Qiagen, Danaher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., General Electric Company,Base Pair Biotechnologies, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, GenScript, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Jena Bioscience GmbH, Vector Laboratories, Enzo Biochem Inc., Merck KGaA, Perkinelmer, Inc.. Helix, Interchim, Marker Gene Technologies, Inc., VWR and LubioScience GmbHamong others.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Rising genomic and enzymology research

Improvements in disease diagnostics

Rise in healthcare expenditure

Growth in government initiatives

Rise in R&D investments in molecular biology

Lack of skilled professionals

Market Segmentation: Nucleic Acid Labeling Market

The nucleic acid labeling market is segmented by products into reagents & kits and services.Reagents and Kits are sub segmented into labels and probes. Labels are further sub segmented into radioactive labels and non-radioactive labels. Probes are further sub segmented intoradioactive probes and non-radioactive probes.

By labeling technique the market is segmented into PCR, nick translation, random primer, in vitro transcription, reverse transcription and end labeling.

By applications the market is segmented into DNA sequencing, PCR, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), microarrays, blotting and in situ hybridization.

On the basis of geography, nucleic acid labeling market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, andBrazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Analysis:

The nucleic acid labeling market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nucleic acid labeling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

