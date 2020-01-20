Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Market Insights 2019, Top Competitors, Share Growth and Future Forecast to 2025

The global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3883162-global-nuclear-receptor-ror-gamma-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

4SC AG

Advinus Therapeutics Ltd.

Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited

Biogen, Inc.

Brickell Biotech, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

Genentech, Inc.

Genfit SA

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Co. Ltd.

Karo Bio AB

Lead Pharma Holding B.V.

Nuevolution AB

Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Teijin Pharma Limited

Visionary Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

VPR-66

INV-17

GSK-2981278

BBI-6000

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3883162-global-nuclear-receptor-ror-gamma-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma

1.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 VPR-66

1.2.3 INV-17

1.2.4 GSK-2981278

1.2.5 BBI-6000

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Segment by Application

1.3.1 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hospital

1.3.3 Clinic

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Market Size

1.4.1 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

………………………………

………………………………

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Business

7.1 4SC AG

7.1.1 4SC AG Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 4SC AG Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Advinus Therapeutics Ltd.

7.2.1 Advinus Therapeutics Ltd. Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Advinus Therapeutics Ltd. Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC

7.3.1 Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited

7.4.1 Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Biogen, Inc.

7.5.1 Biogen, Inc. Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Biogen, Inc. Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Brickell Biotech, Inc.

7.6.1 Brickell Biotech, Inc. Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Brickell Biotech, Inc. Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

7.7.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Celgene Corporation

7.8.1 Celgene Corporation Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Celgene Corporation Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Genentech, Inc.

7.9.1 Genentech, Inc. Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Genentech, Inc. Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Genfit SA

7.10.1 Genfit SA Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Genfit SA Nuclear Receptor ROR-Gamma Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

7.12 Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, Co. Ltd.

7.13 Karo Bio AB

7.14 Lead Pharma Holding B.V.

7.15 Nuevolution AB

7.16 Phenex Pharmaceuticals AG

7.17 Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.18 Teijin Pharma Limited

7.19 Visionary Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7.20 Vitae Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

…………………….

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)