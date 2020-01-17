Global NOR Flash Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

NOR flash memory is a non-volatile storage technology. Its main differentiating factor over NOR Flash memory is that it can perform without the need for any external power source. Machine instructions can be run directly from the chip and also retrieved using NOR flash memory. It contains several address pins that provide access to every byte of information available in the chip. NOR flash memory is not only faster but also more expensive compared to NOR Flash. NOR flash memory is most often deployed in cellphones

This report mainly covers the NOR Flash product type, while we can also offer any product survey report related to the NOR Flash industry chain.

The global NOR Flash industry mainly concentrates in China, Japan and Europe. The global leading players in this market are Cypress, Samsung, Winbond, Micron, Macronix, ISSI, Eon, Microchip, GigaDevice and etc.

Currently, a major challenge affecting the market growth is the limitation of downstream market. As large demand of healthy products at Homecare and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

According to this study, over the next five years the NOR Flash market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in NOR Flash business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cypress

Samsung

Winbond

Micron

Macronix

ISSI

Eon

Microchip

GigaDevice

This study considers the NOR Flash value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Serial NOR Flash

Parallel NOR Flash

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Telecommunication

Networking

Industrial

Automotive

Smart Grid Space

