Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market 2019 with Current Trends, Key Players, Regions, Type and Application Segments, Analysis, Estimates and Forecasts 2024

Global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

In recent years, non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling and detection methodologies have become available in response to a desire by researchers and their institutions to move away from the use of radioisotopes. Advancements made in the areas of chemiluminescence and fluorescence have allowed for an easier transition. In non-radioactive assays, signal is generated through an enzymatic reaction with a chemiluminescent or chromogenic substrate; alternatively, detection can occur through the appropriate excitation and emission of a fluorophore-labeled probe.

The classification of non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product includes biotin, DIG system, fluorescent and others. The proportion of DIG system in 2017 is about 33%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017. Non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product is widely used in DNA labeling, RNA labeling and oligonucleotide labeling. The most proportion of non-radioactive nucleic acid labeling product is used for DNA labeling, and the proportion in 2017 is about 56%.

United States is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 43.73% in 2017. Following United States, Europe is the second largest Sales place with the Sales market share of 26.79%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 370 million by 2024, from US$ 240 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Promega

PerkinElmer

Agilent Technologies

General Electric

Enzo Biochem

Merck KGaA

Vector Labs

New England Biolabs

Segmentation by Product Type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Biotin

DIG System

Fluorescent

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

DNA Labeling

RNA Labeling

Oligonucleotide Labeling

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Non-Radioactive Nucleic Acid Labeling Product market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

…conitnued

