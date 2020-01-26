Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market Professional Survey, Business Strategies & Emerging Opportunities

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Non-Lethal Weapons Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the non-lethal weapons market at the global and regional level. The report provides an analysis over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. An in-depth and unbiased market assessment has been made to offer readers in-depth and accurate analysis. The report emphasizes on all the major trends and services playing a key role in the growth of the non-lethal weapons market during 2018 – 2026. It also focuses on market drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities of the non-lethal weapons market during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the non-lethal weapons market’s growth throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Mn) across various geographies, including Asia Pacific, South America, North America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view on the global non-lethal weapons market, by segmenting the market in terms of product, technology, and application. The report provides a detailed breakdown of the non-lethal weapons market region-wise and categorizes it at various levels, thus providing valuable insights at micro and macro levels.

The report further highlights the competitive scenario within the non-lethal weapons market, thus ranking all the major players according to key recent developments and their geographic presence. The insights for the non-lethal weapons market are the result of our extensive primary interviews, secondary research, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by considering the impact of different economic, political, social, legal, and technological factors.

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global non-lethal weapons market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key players profiled in the global non-lethal weapons market includes BAE Systems Plc., Combined Systems, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., LRAD Corporation., PepperBall Technologies, Inc., Safariland, LLC, Stringer Solutions, TASER International, Inc., The Boeing Company, The Raytheon Company, and Yellow Jacket Case. Companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

The non-lethal weapons market has been segmented as follows:

Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market

By Product

Directed Energy Weapons

Conducted Energy Weapons

Stun Guns

Others

Gases and Sprays

Water Weapons

Others

By Technology

Mechanical and Kinetic Non-Lethal Weapons

Blunt Impact Devices

Entanglements

Barriers

Chemical Non-Lethal Weapons

Malodorants

Foams

Acoustic Non-Lethal Weapons

Audible Weapons

Ultrasound Weapons

Infrasound Weapons

Electromagnetic Non-Lethal Weapons

Radio Frequency and Microwave Frequency

Infrared and Ultraviolet

Electroshock

Visible Light

Other Technologies

By Application

Military

Law Enforcement Agencies

Civilian

