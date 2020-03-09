Global Non-lethal Biochemical Weapons Market Trends, Analysis, Leading Industry Players & Future Forecast by 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Non-lethal Biochemical Weapons Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market – Overview

Interest of military forces and law enforcement agencies in non-lethal biochemical weapons has witnessed tremendous development in the recent past as progress in technology in science has appeared to provide the assurance of innovative non-lethal weapons, used in a wide variety of militarily and politically threatening situations. These weapons, also known as less than lethal biochemical weapons, intend to be less probable for killing living targets than traditional firearms or knives. These devices are specialized munitions which use chemicals calibrated to inflict injury or harm to human beings, and organisms or pathogens to cause disease. These pathogens may include viruses, bacteria, toxins or fungi.

Global Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market – Key Trends and Opportunities

Rising defense expenditure by the governments of economies that are considered emerging, such as India, China, Turkey and South Korea, is projected to provide many development opportunities for the stakeholders in the global non-lethal biochemical weapons market space. Besides, the increasing research and development within this field is anticipated to boost the growth prospects of these weapons during the forecast period.

Global Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market – Vendor Landscape

The leading manufacturing companies profiled in this report are BAE Systems, Inc.; Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc., Taser International, Inc.; Raytheon Company; Textron Systems, Corp.; General Dynamics Corporation; Chemring Group PLC.; Moog, Inc; Qinetiq Group, Inc.; and LRAD Corporation. These organizations focus on evolving innovative products after investment of substantial amount of their net sales in research and development for introducing progressive technologies with large range abilities, reduced weight, and relatively higher precision.

The segments covered in the Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons market are as follows:

Global Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market: By Operation Type

Defensive

Offensive

Genetic Attack

Global Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market: By Product Type

Directed Energy

Direct Contact

Global Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market: By End Use

Military Forces

Law Enforcement Agencies

Global Non-Lethal Biochemical Weapons Market: By Geography

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– U.K.

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

Latin America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of Latin America

