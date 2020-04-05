Global Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Market: Promising Growth Opportunities & Forecast

“The Latest Research Report Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Industry provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing market is growing at a higher pace due to the rising competition for developing quietest and smoothest components to reduce noise in cars, washing machine and other machines .

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing is also known as sound quality analysis of various metrics such as loudness and sound exposure level. Domestic appliances manufactures are increasingly adopting sound quality analysis to improve their product in comparison with competitor. Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing includes equipment such as analyzers, controllers, sound level meters, microphones, and other software. The Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing market is growing significantly due to adoption of Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) solutions in product development process and growing usage in various industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer goods, construction and others.

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Market: Drivers and Challenges

The major factor driving the adoption of Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing is the rising need to improve product quality among manufacturers for product differentiation. Moreover, rising health concerns among individuals for safety has also helped Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing market to increase. The advantages of this Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing are also creating huge potential for this market such as real time multi-analysis in one test run, reduction in lead time, and others.

The key challenge for Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing is lack of supporting database to improve NVH test simulation. There is limited databases available for NVG testing due to which software developers face difficulty in improving the process of developing Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing. Moreover, various complexities in selecting suitable NVH test equipment is the another major challenge faces by developers.

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of hardware:

Sensors

Microphone

Sound level meters

Analyzers

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Software:

Analysis Software

Vibration software

Acoustic software

others

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Sound power testing

Telephone testing

Environmental noise testing

Engine noise and vibration testing

others

Key Developments:

In October 2016, Henkel an automotive company has launched the acoustic lab in India for automotive and general industry. This launching of innovation center will help company to create and offer advance technology based solutions along with the inclusion of Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) solutions.

In July 2016, Brüel & Kjær, a sound and vibration measurement technology provider has acquired Sound & Vibration Technology Ltd. in order to enhance its capabilities in global engineering services.

In Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing market there are many vendors some of them are Head Acoustics GmbH, Brüel & Kjær, Siemens, Signal.X Technologies LLC, Dewesoft. D.O.O and others

Regional Overview

Presently, North America is holding the largest market share for Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing solution market due to huge adoption of these solutions in cars, washing machine, vacuum cleaner. The adoption of hardware and software solutions of Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing is also impacting the market for Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing in a positive manner. Companies such as Head Acoustics is also working towards the Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing platforms with the partnerships and acquisitions in this market to enhance market position.

In Europe region, the market for Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing is witnessing high growth rate due to the increasing demand for quiet machines.

The Asia Pacific region is following the Europe region in Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing market. This market is expected to have the highest growth rate in coming years due to the adoption of new and advance machines.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) TestingMarket Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Noise Vibration Harshness (NVH) Testing Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America

By US

By Canada

Latin America

By Brazil

By Mexico

By Others

Europe

By U.K.

By France

By Germany

By Poland

By Russia

Asia Pacific

By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

By Greater China

By India

By ASEAN

By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

By GCC Countries

By Other Middle East

By North Africa

By South Africa

By Other Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprints

