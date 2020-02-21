Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% and Will Reach 1760 Million US$ in 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Noise-Cancelling Headphones is a type of high performance headphones taking Active Noise Reduction Technology to reduce unwanted ambient sounds. This is distinct from passive headphones which, if they reduce ambient sounds at all, use techniques such as soundproofing.

In this report, Noise-Cancelling Headphones refer to Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Noise-Cancelling Headphones in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

At present, patent protection and technical barrier are the main negative factors for the development of this industry. Unfortunately, there exist many fake products especially in the developing countries. On the whole, there is no big growth in the industry of Noise-Cancelling Headphones. The largest threat to the Noise-Cancelling Headphones brand of United States currently is the Original Equipment Manufacture from Asia. They may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from this companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offer very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to cause market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name

The worldwide market for Noise-Cancelling Headphones is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.6% over the next five years, Will Reach 1760 Million US$ In 2023, from 1010 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bose

Audio-Technica

Beats

Sony

AKG

Sennheiser

Harman Kardon

Philips

Logitech UE

Plantronics

SYLLABLE

Monster

PHIATON

JVC

Klipsch

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarket

Exclusive Shop

Online Sales

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones market.

Chapter 1, to describe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Noise-Cancelling Headphones, with sales, revenue, and price of Noise-Cancelling Headphones, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Noise-Cancelling Headphones, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Noise-Cancelling Headphones market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Noise-Cancelling Headphones sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

List of Figures and Tables

Figure Noise-Cancelling Headphones Picture

Table Product Specifications of Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Noise-Cancelling Headphones by Types in 2017

Table Noise-Cancelling Headphones Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones Picture

Figure Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones Picture

Figure Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Supermarket Picture

Figure Exclusive Shop Picture

Figure Online Sales Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), Continued…

