Global Night-vision Goggles Market Key Futuristic Trends and Opportunities 2019 to 2024

Night Vision Goggles (NVG) is a special type of night vision device. The Night Vision Goggles do not have any magnification and this allows you to use them while in motion mounted on your head, perfect for night gaming, orienteering, driving, safeguarding and search and rescue applications. They often come with straps or Headgear to fit onto your head for use without hands.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Night Vision Goggles in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Night Vision Goggles. Increasing of residential fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Night Vision Goggles will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

With emerging economies growing faster, a strategy has been adopted by most leading vendors in the Night Vision Goggles market to approach these areas. QYR analysis of the Night Vision Goggles market indicated that North America would account for the highest sales in 2022 with close to 44 percent of global sales coming from this region, but Asia has the highest growth rate. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

The worldwide market for Night-vision Goggles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 310 million US$ in 2024, from 260 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Night-vision Goggles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Night-vision Goggles Market Segment by Top Key Companies, this report covers:

– Armasight

– ATN

– Yukon

– Night Optics

– Bushnell

– NVT

– KATOD

– ROE

– Night Owl and more………

Night-vision Goggles Market Segment by Type covers:

– Image Intensifier

– Thermal Image

Night-vision Goggles Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Industrial

– Residential

