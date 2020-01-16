Global Nickel Hydroxide Market Analysis, Application Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast To 2023

Nickel hydroxide occurs naturally as the mineral Theophrastus. It is electroactive and is converted to Ni (III) oxy-hydroxide in response to electrical stimuli. It is insoluble in water and dissolves readily in acids and ammonium hydroxide. It is non-explosive and non-oxidizing under normal conditions. It has a melting point of 2300C and decomposes before melting at 2000C. Its autoignition temperature or flash point is 4000C. It is denser than water having a density of 4g/cm3.

Nickel hydroxide has two distinct polymorphs, namely α- Ni (OH) 2 and β-Ni (OH) 2. The α structure is composed of nickel hydroxide layers integrated with intercalated anions or water, whereas β structure is made up of a hexagonal structure of Ni2+ and OH− ions, without any kind of intercalated ions. Apart from, the α and β forms of nickel hydroxide, γ- Ni (OH)2 is made up of crystal structures having much bigger inter-sheet distances.

However, rising concerns about toxicity restrains the market growth. Nickel hydroxide has carcinogenic properties and is associated with an increased risk of developing lung and nasal cancers. Exposure to this substance can cause severe dermatitis, skin and asthma-like allergies. It affects the lungs, kidneys, gastrointestinal tract and neurological system. When heated to decomposition it emits toxic fumes of metallic Nickel.

Toxicity and safety concerns have driven research into increasing the energy density of nickel hydroxide electrodes, such as the addition of cadmium or cobalt or zinc to it. Additionally, rising raw material prices may hamper the production over the review period 2017-2023.

Key Players and Competition Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating in the global nickel hydroxide market

Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.

Norilsk Nickel

Alt Cobalt and Nickel Products (dalian). Co. Ltd

Nippy Chemicals.

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry Co., Ltd.

American elements

Tinchem Enterprise

Kelong, Umicore

Triveni chemicals.

SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.

Tanaka Chemical Corporation

ZincFive, Inc.

Jiangmen chancsun Umicore Industry Co., Ltd

Changsha Xinye Industrial Co. Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis

The global nickel hydroxide market is segmented based on application and end-use industry.

Based on the applications, the global nickel hydroxide market is segmented into batteries, catalyst and others (ceramics, glass, optics, few more electrochemical applications)

Based on the end-user industry, the global nickel hydroxide market is segmented into automotive industry, electronics industry, chemical industry and others.

Based on the region, the global nickel hydroxide market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Intended Audience

Nickel Hydroxide Market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Nickel Hydroxide

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

Regional Analysis

The nickel hydroxide market is segmented across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Countries such as Japan and South Korea with strong electronics industry base drives the demand for nickel hydroxide market. Following them, China and India are expected to increase the demand for nickel batteries due to its application in hybrid electric vehicles.

Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market due to the growing consumption of the nickel hydroxide in the battery manufacturing. The increasing demand for nickel hydroxide batteries in portable devices, hybrid electric vehicles, and several consumer products have propelled the region to witness a higher growth over the assessment period.

China is having the largest car market in the world and is developing strategies to ban carbon emission fuel vehicles to combat pollution and switch towards electric vehicle. Apart from this, India and China’s electronics industry is also growing at a faster pace to supplement their growing economy.

